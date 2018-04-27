Gamecocks host Mississippi State Friday

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Gamecocks (No. 13/14) return home for four-straight games, starting with a three-game set against Mississippi State on Friday at 6:00 PM ET on SEC Network Plus. Saturday’s game at noon will be on SEC Network while the series finale on Sunday at 1:00 PM will be on SEC Network Plus.

Carolina comes into the weekend with an impressive 38-11 record, including an 11-7 mark in SEC play. Carolina earned win No.38 on the year on Sunday as the Gamecocks hit a season-high four home runs in a 7-1 win at USC Upstate.

Carolina is set to be on TV for the 32nd-35th time this season with the Mississippi State series.

South Carolina’s opponents for the week came in with a combined 64-31 record. This is the highest combined win mark for two opponents in a week for the Gamecocks this season. Mississippi State will be the third ranked opponent Carolina has welcomed to Columbia this season. The Gamecocks took both previous home series over ranked teams this season.