Inter-Korean Summit concludes, leaders looking forward

Denuclearization, peace, and reunions discussed during historic meeting

TOKYO (WOLO) — For the first time ever, the leader of North Korea stepped foot into South Korea Friday morning, marking a historic moment of relations between the two countries.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean Leader Kim Jong-un met at the border in Panmunjom, where the two spent the day discussing issues on their current diplomatic state and expressing their desires to find peace and reconciliation. The leaders showed a friendly display, even sharing a few laughs during the morning meeting.

After a day of discussions, the two countries have agreed to work toward a peace treaty to formally end the Korean War. The leaders announced in an afternoon conference that it is a new day for peace.

One of the major issues the two discussed was denuclearization, something that has been of particular interest to President Donald Trump. While this was mentioned during the afternoon conference, no specific details were given.

The sentiment in East Asia has been relatively positive mixed with some caution. South Korean broadcasters used the optimistic banner: “Peace, A New Start”. Here in Japan, media outlets also provided live, detailed coverage of today’s events. The concern is whether this display of peace seen Friday is something that can truly last and be placed into action.

President Moon will update President Trump in preparation for a meeting between Mr. Trump and Leader Kim. The next steps by each of the leaders, along with common understanding of what it means to denuclearize, will be the crucial factor in whether reconciliation and peace will take root on the Korean Peninsula – and whether Pyongyang and Washington will finally be able to bury the hatchet.

