Man sentenced in 2003 hammer beating death

LAURENS, S.C. (AP) – A man has been sentenced to 50 years for beating a 76-year-old man to death with a hammer more than a decade ago.

Prosecutors tell local media 32-year-old Arthur Jason Bowers was sentenced Thursday after being convicted on charges including murder.

Authorities say the body of James Bolt was found in a pool of his own blood at the Laurens County Veterans of Foreign Wars building in 2003. An investigation led police to then-17-year-old Bowers, but a case against him was eventually dropped.

In 2015, 65-year-old Brenda Roberts was arrested when her son told police she washed the clothes Bowers and another person had been wearing following Bolt’s killing. Roberts was convicted on accessory charges last year and sentenced to 14 years.