O’Daniel becomes first Clemson player drafted in 2018

KANSAS CITY (WOLO) – The last pick on the second day of the 2018 NFL Draft saw the first Clemson player taken off the board.

Former Tigers linebacker Dorian O’Daniel was selected with the 100th overall pick by the Kansas City Chiefs to close out Friday’s festivities at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX.

O’Daniel made a jump in his senior season in the Upstate, becoming a finalist for the Butkus Award for the top linebacker in the country after leading the ACC Champions in tackles with 104 in 2017. He also racked up five sacks, two fumble recoveries, and returned both of his interceptions on the campaign for touchdowns.

In 2017, Clemson had three players selected through the first three rounds of the draft: Mike Williams (7th overall – LA Chargers), Deshaun Watson (12th overall – Houston Texans), and Cordrea Tankersley(97th overall – Miami Dolphins). Six alums of the program were taken in total.

Other former Clemson players like wide receivers Deon Cain and Ray-Ray McCloud, safety Van Smith, and offensive lineman Taylor Hearn and Tyrone Crowder will wait to see where or if their names are called during rounds four through seven on Saturday.