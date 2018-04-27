Panthers discuss Steve Smith calling DJ Moore his replacement

CHARLOTTE (WOLO) – NFL Network analyst and former Panthers all-pro wide receiver Steve Smith said of his former team during the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft “They have never been able to replace me. Until today.”

The next in line in Charlotte is former Maryland wideout DJ Moore.

The 2017 Big Ten wide receiver of the year was taken 24th overall by Carolina, who has lacked consistency at the top of their wide receivers corps since cutting ties in 2013 with their franchise’s leader in games played at WR, receptions, receiving yards, and touchdowns.

GM Marty Hurney and head coach Ron Rivera said following the first round Thursday night that Smitty set “a high bar” for any receiver to try and top.