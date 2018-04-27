Panthers pick a pair of defensive backs on day two of NFL Draft

CHARLOTTE (WOLO) – The Carolina Panthers started their second night of the 2018 NFL Draft adding on to their defensive secondary.

With the 55th pick, the call from Charlotte went to LSU cornerback Donte Jackson in the second round.

The former Tiger stands at 5’11” and 178 pounds, but the attribute that will excite fans at Bank of America Stadium next season will be his speed. Jackson posted a 4.32 time in the 40 yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine, tied for the fastest mark of any prospect this year in Indianapolis.

Jackson racked up 51 tackles in 2017 in Baton Rouge while breaking up 10 passes. He was a two-sport college athlete, also running track.

The Panthers possessed two third round picks at the beginning of the night, but dealt the later of their two selections at No. 88 overall to the Packers for the 101st (1st pick of fourth round) and the 147th (10th pick of fifth round) to the Packers.

At No. 85 overall, the first of two picks acquired from Buffalo for wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin, Carolina selected another cornerback out of the SEC: Tennessee’s Rashaan Gaulden. The 6’1″, 197 pound former Volunteer compiled 140 total tackles across three seasons in Knoxville, forcing four fumbles and one interception.

The two defensive backs join first round selection DJ Moore in the Panthers’ newest draft class. The team has six selections, including two picks in the fifth and seventh rounds, entering the final day of the draft Saturday.