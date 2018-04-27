Rising Sea Level Will Cause Several US Military Bases on Pacific Islands to be Uninhabitable

A recent study commissioned by the US Department of Defense concludes that many Islands in the Pacific will be uninhabitable by the middle of the century. Several of these islands include US Military Bases. One site that is part of the Marshall Islands is home to the Ronald Reagan Ballistic Missile Defense Test Site, which has been used to test U.S. defenses against a nuclear attack.

You can read a more complete summary of the report here: https://insideclimatenews.org/news/25042018/rising-sea-level-projections-pacific-islands-military-sites-kwajalein-atoll-usgs-climate-change-research And the full report is here: http://advances.sciencemag.org/content/4/4/eaap9741.full