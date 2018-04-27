SC Manufacturer Expanding, Bringing New Jobs

Crysty Vaughan,

COLUMBIA,  SC  (WOLO) — An Horry County manufacturer is expanding, bringing more jobs to South Carolina.

According to the Governor’s office, Sure Trac is projected to bring $2.5 million of capital investment and create approximately 20 new positions over the next five years.

Sure Trac manufactures axles for a variety of applications, including utility trailers and manufactured homes, say officials.

Sure Trac also has manufacturing and distribution operations in Loris, S.C. and Hewitt, Texas.

 

