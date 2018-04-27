SC State’s Darius Leonard looks to be picked in NFL Draft Friday

Former South Carolina State LB Darius Leonard has the speed and productivity to be a useful NFL draft pick. Take a look at what they are saying about Leonard.

VIDEO:http://www.espn.com/video/clip?id=23313798

NFL Media’s Lance Zierlein compares South Carolina State LB Darius Leonard to Tennessee Titans LB Wesley Woodyard.

“He’s a good worker and good learner and I think he has a chance to be a war daddy once he has an NFL training table and strength program behind him,” an AFC area scout told Zierlein. Leonard’s strengths include his long frame (6’2/234) and “twitchy” athletic ability, according to Zierlein; but he also notes that he’s potentially physically maxed out, and he’ll need to improve the efficiency of his angles to tacklers. He projects Leonard as a Day 2 pick, and wouldn’t be surprised to see Leonard go near the end of round two or the beginning of round three.

Source: NFL.com

An anonymous scout told Bob McGinn Football that South Carolina State Darius Leonard is “everything you want in a player.”

The scout continued saying “He’s a great person. Sees the ball.” Another scout mentioned him playing at a small-school as a negative saying, “he plays at South Carolina State so he’s got that going against him” and “he’s got to be a little more physical but he certainly has speed and production.” The winner of the All Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference defensive player of the year in 2016 and ’17, Leonard could reportedly go as soon as the second round.

Source: Bob McGinn Football

South Carolina State LB Darius Leonard is visiting the Saints on Tuesday and will visit the Bears after that.

Rotoworld’s Josh Norris passes along word that Leonard has been forced to say no to recent team visits since there is just not enough time in the remaining schedule. There’s plenty of late love on Darius Leonard , and we’ll continue to project him in round two or three.

Source: Josh Norris on Twitter