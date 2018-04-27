SCDOT workers memorial remembers those killed on area roads

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — You may have seen the signs that simply say let ’em work, let ’em live as you’re heading around town.

Those signs are a constant reminder of the SC Department of Transportation workers that are killed every year as they work outdoors, today those lost were remembered during a memorial service.

Friday The Department unveiled the SCDOT workers memorial honoring the 83 employees killed while working on South Carolina roads dating back to 1925.

Transportation Secretary Christy Hall says losing a DOT worker is like losing a member of the family.