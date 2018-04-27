South Carolina Woman Pleads Guilty to Embezzling from a Bank

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) _ A federal prosecutor says a South Carolina woman has pleaded guilty to embezzling $40,000 from a bank.

U.S. Attorney Beth Blake said Thursday that 31-year-old Amy June Shaufelberger will be sentenced at a later date.

Prosecutors said a customer complained that he hadn’t withdrawn more than $27,000 from his account at Regions Bank, and Shaufelberger, who worked at the bank as a teller, admitted she had taken the money for her own use and had withdrawn $13,000 from two other accounts.

Shaufelberger could be sentenced to as much as 30 years in prison plus a fine of up to $1 million.

