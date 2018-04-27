Teen mom arrested for abuse of infant son

LEXINGTON, SC (WOLO) – A 19-year-old was arrested Thursday (4/27) after admitting to hurting her infant son.

Grace Imholte, 19, of Gaston, faces charges of child abuse and unlawful neglect of a child after investigators determined she not only caused the child’s injuries, but waited more than 10 days before seeking medical treatment.

The child’s injuries included six broken ribs, a fractured leg and bleeding to the white of his eye, according to the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department.

A news release sent out Friday says when the baby was finally taken to the hospital, doctors noted his injuries were consistent with child abuse.

Medical professionals said the baby was unable to tolerate formula due to the severity of his rib fractures.