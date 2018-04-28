Clemson’s Cain taken by Colts in NFL Draft

INDIANAPOLIS (WOLO) – Former Clemson wide receiver Deon Cain can now call himself a Colt.

The Tigers’ standout was the first in-state power five conference player drafted on Saturday, taken with the 185th pick in the sixth round by Indianapolis.

Cain is coming off a 2017 season where he was named third-team all ACC for the conference champions, catching 58 balls for a team-high 734 yards and six touchdown grabs. Across three seasons under Dabo Swinney’s guidance, the Florida native hauled in 130 receptions for 2,040 yards and 20 touchdowns.

At 6’2″ and 202 pounds, Cain ran a 4.43 in the 40 yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium, his new home in the pros.

Congratulations to #Clemson's @cainera1_ on being selected in the 6th round (185th) by the @Colts! Deon's the second Tigers player taken in the 2018 #NFLDraft and his selection marks the third-straight season CU's had a WR drafted (5th in last 6 yrs). @abc_columbia pic.twitter.com/WuVZiK7oGv — Greg Brzozowski (@GregABCColumbia) April 28, 2018

Clemson continues to have success in the draft at the wide receiver position. Dating back to DeAndre Hopkins in 2013, the program has had a player at the position picked in five of the last six NFL Drafts.