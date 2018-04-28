Clemson’s McCloud headed to Buffalo

BUFFALO (WOLO) – Two picks after former teammate Deon Cain was selected by the Colts, fellow former Clemson wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud was selected in the sixth round with the No. 187 pick by the Buffalo Bills.

The junior played wideout, cornerback, and returned punts for the Tigers in 2017, earning Honorable Mention status for All-ACC teams. He had 49 catches for 503 yards and a touchdown as a receiver. The Tampa native also had 25 punt returns for 303 yards and a touchdown on special teams.

In his three seasons in the Upstate, Ray-Ray had 127 receptions for 1,226 yards and four touchdowns.

McCloud is listed at 5’10” and 190 pounds. He ran a 4.53 in the 40 yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine.

Two picks after Deon Cain goes, fellow #Clemson WR @RMIII_34 gets the phone call from the @buffalobills! McCloud is the third Tiger taken in the #NFLDraft, the 8th CU wideout selected in the last nine years. @abc_columbia pic.twitter.com/aKYCTVgZpO — Greg Brzozowski (@GregABCColumbia) April 28, 2018

McCloud is the third Tigers alum taken in the 2018 Draft following linebacker Dorian O’Daniel (KC: 3rd rd., No. 100) and Cain (IND: 6th rd., No. 185).