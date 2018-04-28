DHEC: Drop off Unused or Expired Prescription Drugs for Take Back Day

Crysty Vaughan,
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Time to clean out the medicine cabinet.
 The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control hosting a Prescription Drug Take Back Day April 28, 2018.
 They are encouraging you  to drop off unused, expired, or unwanted prescription drugs at locations around the state participating in the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.
   According to DHEC, the DEA can only accept pills or patches. It does not accept liquids or needles. The service is free and anonymous.
