Fireflies fall short of GreenJackets Saturday

AUGUSTA, GA – The precocious 19-year-old prospect Edgardo Fermin blasted his first home run of the season on Saturday, but the Fireflies came up one run short and fell to the GreenJackets, 3-2, at SRP Park.

Fermin channeled his inner-Mookie Betts and blasted that homer to lead off the game in the top of the first. It was his first blast of the season and just the fourth of his career. The exciting inning continued for the Fireflies. With two outs, Jeremy Vasquez walked and scored all the way from first base on Quinn Brodey’s double. In addition to the 2-0 lead, Vasquez extended his franchise-record on-base streak to 22 straight games.

The now 16-6 GreenJackets answered right away in the bottom half of the opening inning. Logan Baldwin doubled against starter Anthony Kay (L, 2-1) and scored two batters later on Ryan Kirby’s single. Malique Ziegler then tied the score with a solo home run in the fourth.

Augusta would take a lead in the fifth. This time, the home club loaded the bases before Joshua Payne was called on out of Columbia’s (12-11) bullpen. Payne got Orlando Garcia to fly out to center field, but Jean Angomas tagged and scored from third base. Payne retired the side moments later. The righty issued just one walk in his three frames of work and at one point retired seven straight GreenJackets.

The Fireflies looked as if they would rally when a pair of base-runners reached on walks in the eighth. Frank Rubio (S, 4) worked out of that jam and closed the door with a scoreless ninth.

The series finale is scheduled for Sunday at 2:05 ET at SRP Park. Right-hander Chris Viall (1-1, 2.51) starts for Columbia and righty Garrett Cave (0-0, 4.50) does so for Augusta.

You can listen to the game on FOX Sports Radio 1400 AM, ColumbiaFireflies.com and the TuneIn Radio app starting at 1:45 p.m.

Fireflies Media Relations contributed to this article.