Search Underway for ‘Armed and Extremely Dangerous’ Murder Suspect

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WOLO)- Richland County Deputies are searching for a man in connection a shooting that killed someone on Thursday.

Tremaine Tavar Richardson,30, is wanted for Murder and Child Endangerment. Deputies say he Richardson is considered armed and extremely dangerous.

Richardson is wanted in connection to a shooting that took place Thursday in the 400 block of Crane Creek Drive. Deputies say after an altercation the victim was struck in the upper body. Two friends transported the victim to Palmetto Health Richland Hospital where the victim was later pronounced dead.

Deputies believe Richardson is still in the midlands area but may be trying to flee to evade capture.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-crime-SC.