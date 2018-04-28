WATCH: Hayden Hurst officially introduced by Baltimore Ravens

BALTIMORE (WOLO) – One day after becoming the first former Gamecock drafted since 2016 and the first to be selected in the opening round since Jadeveon Clowney in 2014, Hayden Hurst was introduced as one of the newest members of the Baltimore Ravens Friday.

USC’s all-time program leader in catches for a tight end (100) was the first player taken off the board at his position during the first round Thursday night when the Ravens called his name with the 25th pick. Baltimore traded down twice on the night, moving nine positions from the 16th pick, but were able to grab Hurst at a spot of need when it comes to their team personnel. Entering Friday, the Ravens only have two tight ends under contract on their roster.

The Ravens also traded up with the Eagles to move back into the first round, taking Louisville QB Lamar Jackson with the 32nd overall pick.

Both Hurst and Jackson, the 2016 Heisman Trophy award winner, were welcomed to the Under Armor Performance Center at Ravens’ team headquarters where they met with the media and discussed their excitement to be starting their professional careers in their new home.

Hurst is the 13th Gamecock in program history to be a first round pick, the eighth taken in the starting round of the draft since 2000.