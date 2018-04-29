21-Year-Old killed when vehicle strikes culvert, overturns on I-26

LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC (WOLO)-A woman was killed in a crash after her car hit a culvert and flipped Sunday morning.

The one-car wreck happened on I-26 Eastbound near mile marker 92 at 12:45a.m.

Troopers say Sarah Helen Shelf’s vehicle left the right side of the roadway and struck a culvert, which
caused the vehicle to overturn. Shelf was wearing a seatbelt.

Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher says Shelf died at the scene due to multiple traumatic injuries sustained in the accident.

An investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol is ongoing.

