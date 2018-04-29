Arkansas police officer shot and killed inside his home

A Forrest City police officer was shot and killed inside his home in West Memphis Saturday, according to the West Memphis Police Department.

Officer Oliver Johnson Jr. was off duty at the time of the shooting and was not the intended target, according to West Memphis police.

It happened at the Meadow Apartments in West Memphis around 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

Johnson was a father of two. Witnesses say two groups of people were arguing outside Johnson’s apartment and they heard about 40 gunshots. Captain Joe Baker with the West Memphis Police Department says a bullet entered Johnson’s apartment and struck him.

No suspects are in custody at this time.