Deputies Investigating Home Invasion in Richland County

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WOLO)- Richland County Deputies are investigating a home invasion that sent two people to the hospital Saturday night.

The incident happened in the 800 block of Chinquapin Road around 9:30p.m.

Five victims who were inside the home during the incident told deputies that four unknown black males forced their way into the residence, displayed a handgun, assaulted multiple victims, and then fled after taking two cell phones.

Two of the victims were transported to Palmetto Health Richland Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.