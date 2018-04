Deputies Searching for man who broke into a Flea Market Through the Ceiling

LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC (WOLO)- Lexington County Deputies are looking for a man who broke into a Flea Market through the ceiling.

Deputies released surveillance video of the April 21st break-in. The video shows the suspect kicking out the ceiling tiles of the Barnyard Flea Market.

This man broke into the Barnyard Flea Market by kicking out ceiling tiles April 21. Investigators say he stole some cash and caused nearly $3,000 in damages. We’ve slowed down the video so you can see what he’s wearing. Recognize him? Call 888-Crime-SC. #LESM #LCSDnews pic.twitter.com/lV1gs4TPXm — Lexington Sheriff (@LCSD_News) April 29, 2018

Investigators say he stole some cash and caused nearly $3,000 in damages.

If you recognize him Call Crimestoppers at 1-888-Crime-SC.