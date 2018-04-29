Edmond, other Clemson players agree to free agent NFL deals

(WOLO) – Former Lower Richland standout Marcus Edmond may not have heard his name called during the 2018 NFL Draft, but the Clemson cornerback is getting an opportunity to play as a pro.

The Diamond Hornet and Tiger alum has signed with the Los Angeles Chargers as an undrafted free agent according to the team.

The Hopkins native missed most of his senior season due to a foot injury suffered in the second game of the year against Auburn, playing just 57 snaps and making one tackle.

In 2016, Edmond made big plays that helped Clemson stay in position to eventually win the College Football Playoff National Championship, making the key tackle on Louisville’s final offensive possession. His 4th down stop one yard short of the marker gave the ball back to Clemson in the closing seconds against the Cardinals.. He also made a game-clinching interception in overtime in the end zone against NC State.

We've agreed to terms with 21 undrafted free agents. READ: https://t.co/ojsOoWKDSh pic.twitter.com/Qm6evI19lS — Los Angeles Chargers (@Chargers) April 29, 2018

Fellow Tigers defensive back Ryan Carter agreed to a deal as an undrafted free agent with Buffalo, joining teammate Ray-Ray McCloud, who was drafted by the Bills in the sixth round (187th pick).

Carter was an Honorable Mention All-ACC pick in 2017, making 31 tackles, 10 pass break ups, and three interceptions, returning one for a touchdown against Carolina, for the conference champions. He also forced one fumble in his 14 games.

Carter finished his Clemson career with 83 tackles, a sack, four interceptions, and 19 pass breakups.

Buffalo Bills! Excited about an opportunity, that’s all I can ask for! God is not good sometimes but all of the times! — Ryan Carter (@_CarterBoy) April 29, 2018

Offensive lineman Taylor Hearn is staying in the area, joining the Carolina Panthers also as an undrafted free agent. The third-team All-ACC selection in 2017 decided to leave school early after his junior season. He announced the deal on his Instagram page.