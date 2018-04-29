Enjoy SC Event at State House

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Celebrate Arts and Culture at on the State House grounds.

The City of Columbia, along with other community organizations, is using a Knight Cities Challenge grant to host “Enjoy SC: An Experience of South Carolina Arts & Culture at the State House.”

The event is being held Sunday at the State House from 1-3 p.m.

This is the fourth Enjoy SC event, organizers say it features live theater activities designed to get people interacting with one another.