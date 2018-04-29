Former Gamecock Williams Drafted by Broncos

DENVER (WOLO) – Running back David Williams transferred from Carolina to Arkansas for his last season in college football, and is now set to begin his pro career with the Broncos.

While no Carolina player from last season’s team was taken after the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft, Williams was selected with the 226th pick in the seventh round by Denver.

David started one game, playing in 12 as a graduate transfer for the Hogs, leading the team in rushing with 656 yards, 827 all-purpose yards, eight rushing touchdowns, and 10 total TDs.

He finished his collegiate career between Columbia and Fayetteville with 1,467 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns on the ground. He earned his undergraduate degree from Carolina.

Current Gamecocks linebacker Bryson Allen-Williams sent his congratulations to his former teammate on Twitter.

Shout to my bro @D_will33 ❗️ — Huncho 4️⃣ (@B_Quatro4) April 28, 2018