Gamecocks’ Moore goes undrafted, reportedly signing with Colts

(WOLO) – Skai Moore left Carolina having placed himself at the top of program and college football history. The Gamecock linebacker became just the 15th player in Division I NCAA football to lead his team in tackles in four seasons. He tied the school record for most interceptions in a Carolina career (14).

But when all 256 picks of the 2018 NFL Draft had been announced, Moore had not heard his name called.

The first-team All-SEC defensive standout was not taken with a draft pick during this weekend’s proceedings in Arlington, TX. According to the South Florida Sun Sentinel, Skai is signing as an undrafted free agent with the Indianapolis Colts.

No Gamecock player at any position was selected after tight end Hayden Hurst went 25th overall to the Baltimore Ravens in the first round Thursday night.

Moore is considered undersized for his position at the professional level at 6’2″ and 224 pounds. The linebacker ran a 4.73 in the 40 yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis. Now, Moore will hope to call that facility, Lucas Oil Stadium, his new home by attempting to work his way onto the 53-man roster this upcoming 2018 season.

The former Gamecock sat out the entirety of the 2016 campaign due to a neck injury, recovering from a surgically-repaired herniated disk.