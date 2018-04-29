Gamecocks sweep second-straight SEC series

COLUMBIA, S.C. — No. 13 South Carolina softball capitalized on five Mississippi State errors in a 5-4 win to sweep the three-game series Sunday at Carolina Softball Stadium at Beckham Field. The fifth error proved to be the pivotal one as an error on Krystan White’s bunt attempt in the bottom of the sixth allowed Kennedy Clark to score from second and give the Gamecocks a 4-3 lead.

The win continued Carolina’s seven-game winning streak, which is currently the longest winning streak in the SEC.

Kelsey Oh (13-3) earned the victory in the circle, going three innings with just one run on three hits to give the Gamecocks their 11th win over a ranked opponent this season.

South Carolina (41-11, 14-7) capitalized early and often on Mississippi State’s errors, as two in the first inning, including one on a fielder’s choice with Alyssa VanDerveer at the plate, led to two unearned runs and a 2-0 lead through one. Carolina added another run in the bottom of the fourth via another Bulldog error with Kamryn Watts at the plate to make it 3-0 Gamecocks after four.

The Bulldogs mounted a comeback effort in the fifth, scoring three runs to tie the game at 3-3 through five but Carolina knew what it had to do.

The Gamecocks added two more in the sixth thanks to the error with White at the plate before Kenzi Maguire singled to right field a few batters later to make it 5-3 Gamecocks.

Mississippi State added a run in the top of the seventh but it wouldn’t be enough, as Oh held on for the victory.

NOTES

With today’s win, Carolina moved to 41-11 (14-7 SEC) on the year. The 41 wins is the most in the Beverly Smith era, as are the 14 conference wins. Carolina has now earned 40 or wins in a season for the first time since 2003 with five games left in the regular season.

Carolina has now won series No. 5 on the year, with four coming at home. This was also the fourth over a ranked foe. This marks the first time since 2003 the Gamecocks have swept three SEC foes in the same year.

The Gamecocks have hit a few home runs their past seven games. In fact, Carolina has hit 13 over their last seven games. Today was the first time during that streak the Gamecocks didn’t hit one.

With today’s victory, the Gamecocks have won seven-consecutive games. This is Carolina’s longest winning streak since winning 17-straight earlier this year.

UP NEXT

No. 13 South Carolina stays home on Wednesday for a 6:00 PM ET first pitch against Charleston Southern. Live stats will be on gamecocksonline.com.

