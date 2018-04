Knott agrees to deal with 49ers

(WOLO) – Former Gamecock offensive lineman Alan Knott is beginning his NFL career in San Fransisco.

The fifth-year senior started at center every game of the 2017 season, but now aims to make the 53-man roster of the 49ers as an undrafted free agent after announcing a deal with the team on his Instagram account Saturday.

Knott started 42 games in his Carolina career, earning SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week honors after the Vanderbilt game last fall.