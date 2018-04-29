Panthers trade up early in final day of NFL Draft

CHARLOTTE (WOLO) – The Panthers completed their 2018 NFL Draft Class on Saturday across the final rounds with five more selections coming to the Carolinas.

General manager Marty Hurney, head coach Ron Rivera, and their team personnel possessed the first pick of the day after a trade with Green Bay from Friday. They took Indiana tight end Ian Thomas with the 101st overall pick, adding depth at the position after recently resigning Greg Olson to a two-year extension through 2020 for $17.1 million.

The Cats then traded back into the fourth round towards the back end, making a deal with the LA Rams for the No. 136 pick, taking Ole Miss Edge rusher Marquis Haynes. The team dealt one of two fifth round picks (No. 147) along with their sixth (No. 197) to select the 6’2″ 234 pound Mississippi prospect. Haynes has 7.5 sacks for the Rebels in 2017.

With their remaining fifth round pick, the Panthers selected their second Maryland player of the draft in linebacker Jermaine Carter (No. 161). The team selected fellow Terrapin, wide receiver DJ Moore, with their first round selection Thursday.

Their final pair of picks came in the seventh round, selecting North Carolina linebacker Andre Smith (No. 234) and Miami defensive tackle Kendrick Norton (No. 242).