Sawyer signs UFA deal with Chiefs

(WOLO) – Dante Sawyer’s next chapter of his football career will take him from Columbia to Kansas City.

The former Gamecocks defensive tackle announced on Twitter Saturday night that he’s signing a deal with the Chiefs to join the team as an undrafted free agent.

ima be a kansas city chief!! — Dante Sawyer (@HiRoller95) April 29, 2018

The second-team All-SEC selection led the conference and tied the NCAA’s high mark of five forced fumbles in 2017. The fifth-year senior made 30 tackles, five stops going for a loss, while registering three sacks.

The 6’3″, 275 pound rookie will look to make the Chiefs 53-man roster ahead of the 2018 season.

thank you for the opportunity @Chiefs . — Dante Sawyer (@HiRoller95) April 29, 2018