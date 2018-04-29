Sawyer signs UFA deal with Chiefs

Greg Brzozowski,

(WOLO) – Dante Sawyer’s next chapter of his football career will take him from Columbia to Kansas City.

The former Gamecocks defensive tackle announced on Twitter Saturday night that he’s signing a deal with the Chiefs to join the team as an undrafted free agent.

The second-team All-SEC selection led the conference and tied the NCAA’s high mark of five forced fumbles in 2017. The fifth-year senior made 30 tackles, five stops going for a loss, while registering three sacks.

The 6’3″, 275 pound rookie will look to make the Chiefs 53-man roster ahead of the 2018 season.

