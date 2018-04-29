Two Carolina players signing as free agents with Saints

(WOLO) – A pair of Gamecocks are getting the chance to be teammates at the next level after signing as undrafted free agents Saturday night.

Defensive tackle Taylor Stallworth and center Cory Helms are each set to join the New Orleans Saints after not hearing their names called through the seven rounds of the 2018 NFL Draft.

Stallworth was invited to the NFL Scouting Combine, measuring at 6’2″ and 312 pounds. He ran a 5.28 in the 40 yard dash, while bench pressing 225 pounds 18 times. He started all 13 games of his senior season, registering 30 tackles, with 2.5 coming for a loss.

Taylor Stallworth (DT, South Carolina) just agreed to terms with the New Orleans Saints… Really likes the opportunity there. — Brett Tessler (@TesslerSports) April 28, 2018

Helms, a fifth-year senior, played both guard and center during his Gamecocks career. He started 10 games at right guard last fall for USC. He was invited to participate in the East-West Shrine Game.

Excited to sign with the @Saints !! It’s on. Blessed to get this opportunity! — Cory Helms (@CoryHelms7251) April 28, 2018