Undrafted Lammons headed to Atlanta

(WOLO) – Former Gamecocks defensive back Chris Lammons may not have been selected in the final rounds of the 2018 NFL Draft, but is headed to Atlanta to begin his pro career.

The Carolina cornerback signed with the Falcons as an undrafted free agent shortly after the last pick was submitted Saturday.

More UDFAs: QB Kyle Allen to the #Panthers. … #Bama CB Tony Brown to the #Chargers. … #ND RB Josh Adams agreed to terms with the #Eagles … Chris Lammons from South Carolina goes to the #Falcons — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 28, 2018

Lammons has started every game since Will Muschamp took over as USC’s head coach in 2016, registering 79 tackles last fall for the third best mark on the team. He also broke up seven passes in 2017, forcing one fumble, and recovering one fumble.