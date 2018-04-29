USC’s King announces he will sign with Oakland

(WOLO) – Jamarcus King may not have heard his name called during the NFL Draft, but he’s aiming to make the most of his chance at a pro career.

The former Gamecocks cornerback tweeted Saturday night that he’s set to join the Oakland Raiders as an undrafted free agent.

Headed to Oakland 😎⚫️⚪️! All I need is opportunity. #ThankGod! — VLONE🆚 (@Mark_Kingg) April 29, 2018

The 6’1″, 185 pound defender was invited to the Reese’s Senior Bowl and the NFL Scouting Combine, and will now look to make the Silver and Black’s 53-man roster ahead of the 2018 campaign.

King transferred to Carolina ahead of the 2016 school year after shining as a junior college prospect at Coffeyville Community College in Kansas.

He accumulated 97 tackles, five interceptions, and 21 pass breakups in his 26 games for USC. He ran a 4.70 in the 40 yard dash at the combine.