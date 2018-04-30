Bill at State House to allow fast go-karts passes South Carolina Senate

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (AP) – Some recreation park owners in South Carolina want lawmakers to pass a bill allowing go-karts that can go over 50 mph (80 kph).
The sponsor of the bill, Sen. Vincent Sheheen, says current state law on go-karts was written before the development of “super-karts.”
Sheheen told The Post and Courier of Charleston his bill would require riders to be over 18 and have a driver’s license. The Camden Democrat says the high-speed tracks would have to be kept separate from other amusement rides.
Sheheen says a track near his home wants to build a track with the faster karts.
The bill has passed the Senate and is currently in a House committee.

