Clemson’s Logan Davidson named ACC Player of the Week

Mike Gillespie,
CLEMSON, S.C. – Sophomore shortstop Logan Davidson (Charlotte, N.C.) was named ACC Player-of-the-Week, announced Monday by the conference office. It was his first career ACC weekly honor.
 
Davidson led Clemson to a 5-0 record last week by going 11-for-22 (.500) with four doubles, two home runs, seven RBIs, a .955 slugging percentage, nine runs, three walks, a .560 on-base percentage, two steals and no errors in 19 chances at shortstop in five games. He had at least two hits in all five games and went 7-for-14 (.500) with a home run, four doubles, two RBIs and four runs in the three-game sweep at Virginia.
 
On the season, he is hitting .280 with 41 runs, 12 doubles, eight homers, 25 RBIs, a .418 on-base percentage and eight steals in 45 games.
Share

Related

Clemson’s Smith signs deal with Falcons
Clemson closes sweep of Virginia
Edmond, other Clemson players agree to free agent ...
Tigers clinch series with Cavaliers

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android