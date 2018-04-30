Clemson’s Logan Davidson named ACC Player of the Week

Monday by the conference office. It was his first career ACC weekly honor. CLEMSON, S.C. – Sophomore shortstop Logan Davidson (Charlotte, N.C.) was named ACC Player-of-the-Week, announcedby the conference office. It was his first career ACC weekly honor.

Davidson led Clemson to a 5-0 record last week by going 11-for-22 (.500) with four doubles, two home runs, seven RBIs, a .955 slugging percentage, nine runs, three walks, a .560 on-base percentage, two steals and no errors in 19 chances at shortstop in five games. He had at least two hits in all five games and went 7-for-14 (.500) with a home run, four doubles, two RBIs and four runs in the three-game sweep at Virginia.