Clemson’s Smith signs deal with Falcons

(WOLO) – One day after the NFL Draft wrapped up, Van Smith is set to start his professional career in Atlanta.

The former Clemson safety is reportedly signing as an undrafted free agent with the Falcons one day after fellow Tigers Taylor Hearn (Panthers), Marcus Edmond (Chargers), and Ryan Carter (Bills) all inked UFA deals themselves.

Smith left the Upstate after his junior season, where he started 13 games, made 49 tackles, and intercepted one pass. He was a second-team All-ACC pick in 2016.