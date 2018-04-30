Coastal’s Josh Norman on “Dancing with the Stars” tonight

CONWAY – Josh Norman, current member of the Washington Redskins and member of the Coastal Carolina Athletics’ Sasser Hall of Fame, will be participating in this year’s Dancing with the Star Athletes on ABC. The season premier is tonight (Monday, April 30) at 8 pm (ET) and Chanticleer fans are encouraged to support the CCU great.

Norman is paired with Sharna Burgess. He was an easy choice to appear on the show by ABC since he is known for fiery competitiveness, flashy style, drive to succeed and confidence on and off the field. However, the Greenwood native and former two-time All-American at Coastal is most interested in helping and promoting his nonprofit organization Starz24 (http://www.joshnorman.org/).

The purpose of Norman’s Starz24 is to provide enrichment to children through community events and youth programs. With an emphasis on fitness and teamwork, Starz24 challenges the youth to participate and excel in areas that help develop strong interpersonal skills and awareness of the world around them.

How to Vote:

Call-In: 800-868-3407

Internet: https://dwtsvote.abc.go.com/

Facebook: dwtsfb.votenow.tv

Follow Josh and Sharna through Twitter: @J_No24 and @SharnaBurgess

Josh and Sharna talk about the season ahead:

http://abc.go.com/shows/ dancing-with-the-stars/video/ most-recent/VDKA4381379