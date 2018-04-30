Columbia Police search for suspected April Fool’s day bandit

Rochelle Dean,

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The Columbia Police Department is hoping you can help them locate a man suspected of stealing several cameras during an April Fool’s Day heist. What authorities say he didn’t find out until the last minute is that we was being recorded on one up close and personal.

Authorities say the incident took place in the early hours of April 1st in the 7-hundred block of Kennerly Road. The suspect was recorded trying to steal those cameras, before looking directly into the one recording device that really mattered.

Police have released that video in hopes of getting help identifying the suspect who remains on the loose.

If you recognize him, or have any information that can help police you’re urged to call crimestoppers at 1888 CRIME-SC.

