Curtis Wilson Joins Good Morning Columbia, Goes live with LIVE PD

Crysty Vaughan,

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–ABC Columbia (WOLO-TV) is welcoming our newest member, Curtis Wilson, to the ABC Columbia News team.

Curtis Wilson joins the station as Co-anchor of Good Morning Columbia airing Monday-Friday 5:00-7:00 AM on ABC Columbia.

Curtis is live in the field with his ‘Good Morning Curtis’ segments. Monday you can find Curtis with an inside look at the LIVE PD crew from the A&E Network. He’s live at the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.

Wilson is a long-time media personality in Columbia. Recently promoted to Captain by the Richland County Sheriff’s office, he is a regular contributor to A & E Network’s Live PD as Richland County is one of the contributing law enforcement agencies for the popular program.

