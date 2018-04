Deputies: Surveillance, Man Breaks into Flea Market

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Lexington County Deputies are looking for a man they say broke into the Barnyard Flea Market by kicking out ceiling tiles.

Investigators say on April 21st the suspect, shown in this surveillance image, stole cash and caused nearly 3 thousand dollars in damage.

If you recognize this man you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME SC.