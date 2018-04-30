Ex Gamecock Shaq Roland signs with NFL team

CHICAGO (WOLO) — Former Gamecock wide receiver and Lexington High School graduate Shaq Roland is getting an opportunity to play in the NFL.

Roland, a wide receiver who transferred to UWG from South Carolina for the 2017 season, received an invite to rookie mini camp with the Chicago Bears. Roland was fourth in the Gulf South conference in receptions and receiving yards this past season, hauling in 55 passes for 722 yards as a senior. He was tied for third in the league with six touchdown receptions and was named First Team All-Gulf South Conference.

South Carolina’s Mr. Football in 2011 played in 10 games for the Gamecocks in 2014, but exited the team after that season.

Roland originally enrolled at Prairie View A&M in Texas, but eventually left the school and wound up at Winston-Salem State.

He played one season at West Georgia.