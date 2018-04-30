Former Gamecock Ulric Jones signs with Seattle

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — Former Gamecock defensive lineman Ulric Jones signed an undrafted free agent deal with the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, according to his social media pages.

💙💚Seattle Seahawks 💚💙. Next step to a new journey. Let God lead the way and I’m on it. 💙💚 pic.twitter.com/9QFwF3A5kP — Ulric Jones (@ulric_jones) April 29, 2018

Jones spent three seasons at USC, where he played in 26 games and made nine starts in his career. He tallied 71 total tackles in his time at Carolina.