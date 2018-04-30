Former Gamecock Ulric Jones signs with Seattle

Mike Gillespie,

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — Former Gamecock defensive lineman Ulric Jones signed an undrafted free agent deal with the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, according to his social media pages.

Jones spent three seasons at USC, where he played in 26 games and made nine starts in his career. He tallied 71 total tackles in his time at Carolina.

Share

Related

WATCH: USC’s Justin Smoak homers as Blue Jay...
Marcus Lattimore: Life After Football Part II
Marcus Lattimore: Life After Football Part I
Ex Gamecock Shaq Roland signs with NFL team

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android