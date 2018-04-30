KCSO: Repeat offender arrested on drug charges in Kershaw County following brief chase

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Kershaw County Sheriff’s Deputies have arrested a man with repeated prior drug convictions and weapons violations early Saturday morning.

In the early morning hours of April 28, authorities with the sheriff’s office say deputies were conducting a check point at the intersection of Dupont Boulevard and Burdell Road in Lugoff when a vehicle approached the check point and stopped.

A strong odor of marijuana was coming from the vehicle driven by Tyreek Lorenzo Bush-Robinson, authorities say.

Bush-Robinson, 22, of Camden provided the South Carolina Highway Patrol Trooper with his driver’s license when asked, but sped away when questioned about the smell of the marijuana.

Troopers say Bush-Robinson crashed his vehicle into a parked car in the Bridle Ridge Apartments in Lugoff and fled on foot until he was apprehended by a K9 Sheriff’s Deputy.

He is charged with failure to stop for a blue light and possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

Bush-Robinson was transported to the Kershaw County Detention Center and was released on bond.

