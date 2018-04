Lexington officials seek help identifying man using stolen credit card

Lexington, S.C. (WOLO) – The Lexington Sheriff’s Department is seeking help in locating a man who tried to use a stolen card this weekend.

Officials say the card was used to make a purchase at Walgreens on Broad River Road on April 22.

The victim’s purse was taken from her car, which was parked at the Lake Murray Dam earlier that day.

If you have any information please call CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-888-CRIME-SC