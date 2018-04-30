LIVE PD Crew on Good Morning Columbia- Good Morning Curtis!

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Good Morning Columbia welcomes its’ newest team member, Curtis Wilson to our 5am-7am newscast. GMC’S Crysty Vaughan helps introduce Wilson and his famous guests from the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.

Curtis takes viewers inside the LIVE PD Crew with a series of interviews with the Richland County Deputies who are featured on the A & E Network show.

Curtis Wilson is live on Good Morning Columbia with his new segment ‘ Good Morning Curtis’ watch weekeday mornings only on ABC Columbia.