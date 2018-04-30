LIVE PD Crew on Good Morning Columbia- Good Morning Curtis!

Crysty Vaughan,

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Good Morning Columbia welcomes its’ newest team member, Curtis Wilson to our 5am-7am newscast. GMC’S Crysty Vaughan helps introduce Wilson and his famous guests from the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.

Curtis takes viewers inside the LIVE PD Crew with a series of interviews with the Richland County Deputies who are featured on the A & E Network show.

Curtis Wilson is live on Good Morning Columbia with his new segment ‘ Good Morning Curtis’ watch weekeday mornings only on ABC Columbia.

 

Share

Related

Safety Tips from Richland County Deputies ‘L...
Good Morning Curtis! ABC Columbia Welcomes Curtis ...
Curtis Wilson Joins Good Morning Columbia, Goes li...
Local Deputy Speaks out on Live PD

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android