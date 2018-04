Merrifield helps struggling Royals to first winning streak of season

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WOLO) – Former Gamecock Whit Merrifield’s RBI single in the eighth inning scored the go-ahead run and gave the Royals their first occurrence of winning back-to-back games in 2018, beating the White Sox 5-4.

Merrifield’s run batted in was his eighth of the season. The former USC star is hitting .250 on the year.

ICYMI: Whit Merrifield comes through in the clutch, putting the #Royals ahead with an eighth-inning RBI single. #RaisedRoyal pic.twitter.com/DyP6SIjozk — FOX Sports Kansas City (@FSKansasCity) April 29, 2018

Kansas City improved to 7-20 with the victory.