NC Chorus in SC Bus Crash

Colleton Co, SC (WOLO) — Troopers are investigating a Sunday bus crash in the low country.

the bus was carrying a high school chorus group from North Carolina.

The crash happened on Interstate 95 .Authorities say 17 people were hurt, two of them suffered serious injuries.

The Colleton county fire-rescue the bus was carrying about 30 students and adult chaperones back to North Carolina when it went down an embankment while trying to cross lanes.

The chorus is from Beddington High School in Wilson.