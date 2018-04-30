The Power of the Purse returns to Columbia

The annual event supporting the United Way is planned for Thursday

COLUMBIA SC (WOLO) – It is pretty commonly accepted that decisions are often made by our collective wallets, but on Wednesday, the power may be in a purse…at least according to the United Way of the Midlands’ Women in Philanthropy organization, who are planning the 15th Power of the Purse event on Thursday.

Women in Philanthropy (WIP) is an affinity group of United Way of the Midlands with the mission to improve the lives of local women and children through active leadership and collective philanthropy. Women in Philanthropy is made up of over 750 female and male investors. Learn more at www.womeninphilanthropy.com.

“One-hundred percent of the net proceeds from Power of the Purse go directly back into our community thanks to the incredible sponsors we have within the community,” said Sara Fawcett, President and CEO of United Way of the Midlands. “This is Women in Philanthropy’s largest fundraising event of the year and allows this group of investors to create positive, measurable long-term change by focusing on root causes and pooling resources to increase impact.”

According to Joan Kelly, the event will feature a live and silent auction of designer purses, beauty and restaurant packages, vacation getaways, work by local artists and a Man Cave section with items for gentlemen.

The 2018 Power of the Purse is scheduled for 6:00 PM Thursday at 701 Whaley.

Check out www.womeninphilanthropy.com to purchase event tickets. Tickets are $50 per person if purchased online. Tickets are available at the door for $60 per person.