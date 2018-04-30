SC State’s Evans signs on with Ravens

Sports Department,

ORANGEBURG, SC — Former South Carolina State offensive lineman Justin Evans has signed a free-agent deal with the Baltimore Ravens of the National Football League, the league announced.

The contract is rumored to be for three years but terms were undisclosed.

Evans, a 6′ 5″ 310, Florence, SC native was a back-to-back All-MEAC performer where he had over 35 starts for the Bulldogs during his career. This past season, he graded a 90% overall and led the team with 14 knockdowns, four pancakes and didn’t allow a sack.

Received an invite to play in the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl All-Star game, one of the premier postseason all-star games for draft-eligible college football players. Evans caught the eye of Pro Scouts with a bench press of 27 reps.

A graduate of Wilson High School, he was an ABC All-Zone and All-State football selection during his prep career.

