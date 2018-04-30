‘Small Business Week’ Showing Off Big Changes On Main Street

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– Monday kicked off Small business week in Columbia and local businesses are really booming, especially on Main Street.

Whether you are looking for something sweet, savory, something fun, or for frills, local businesses in Columbia have it all.

“We all do something a little bit different, we bring something new and fun to the table, and that’s what they like to see,” Teri Pringle said, Blue Flour Owner.

“We’re the people that add the uniqueness to a community. We’re the ones that have things you’d only find in Columbia,” Martha Studstill said, owner of Uptown On Main.

Local businesses are the backbone of the economy. According to Uptown store-owner Martha Studstill, for every dollar you spend in a local store, 68 cents gets put back right here in the community. As opposed to national chains, that only return about 32 cents.

“I feel like it’s a big community, just the whole Main street,” Carolina Cook said, of Southern Belle said.

“There’s a lot of great community here. Especially on Mainstreet with the revitalization of everything. People are excited to see something new come into this area,” Rachel Adamiak said, with the new bowling alley The Grand.

Main Street has had a real face-lift. Studstill said when Uptown moved in almost 10 years ago, the neighborhood was in rough shape, but now, she is thrilled with what is next.

“We’ve watched a lot of positive change on Mainstreet, and we’ve been really glad to be a part of it. But it really has been awesome to see how much Main Street has grown since we’ve been here,” Studstill said.

“Oh, it’s amazing. We have so many additional restaurants, the bowling alley, there are so many different things for people to see, so they walk the entire 4 or 5 blocks instead of staying on the same block anymore, so it’s nice to see,” Pringle said.

There are some guaranteed ways to make sure these local businesses stick around, especially since these business owners are your neighbors, friends, and family from just down the street.

“The best way to support small business is to do business with them. Think local first. Think about shopping in your community first rather than just sitting at your desk,” Studstill said.